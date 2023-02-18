His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa honored with ”European MMA Sports Impact Award”

- Advertisement -

The BRAVE Serbia International Combat Week has been an immense success, elevating combat sports in Europe by bringing the biggest amateur MMA event of all time and the fastest-growing professional organization in the world under one umbrella for what has become the largest combat sports festival in European history. This has been made possible by His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, whose vision has transformed the sport in European soil, as his vision has been responsible for taking the BRAVE International Combat Week outside of Bahrain and in Europe for the first time, thus transforming Serbia into the capital of combat sports in the continent.

- Advertisement -

His Highness Shaikh Khalid has been awarded with a tremendous distinction from Arena Sport, the leading sports media company in the Balkan region, and the top sports content source in Europe, during the BRAVE Serbia International Combat Week for all his work in elevating the MMA scene in Europe and beyond since the inception of BRAVE Combat Federation under his vision, in September of 2016.

With the BRAVE Serbia International Combat Week, held under his vision, Serbia has taken a leadership role in the development of mixed martial arts in the continent of Europe, which has been lauded by the Serbian government.

The Minister of Sports, Mr. Zoran Gajic has officially recognized mixed martial arts as a sport, in a first-of-its-kind support from an European nation’s government for MMA.

This has been the latest in a series of developmental steps taken by BRAVE Combat Federation, under the vision of His Highness, to further improve the sport in Europe which has also been pivotal in him receiving the honor from Arena TV.

Since June of 2018, BRAVE CF has hosted 18 events in 11 different countries, a feat that has not been matched by any organization in the world in the same period of time. BRAVE CF has also been the only truly global organization to host seven events in Europe in a calendar year.

Through his many initiatives in the combat sports scene, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa has globalized MMA, empowering governance, and providing opportunities for thousands of athletes, coaches, officials, and administrators. In BRAVE CF’s seven years of existence thus far, His Highness has broken many barriers and taken BRAVE Combat Federation to the top of the most global MMA promotions after Germany became the 28th nation to host a BRAVE CF event last year – a feat that has not been achieved by any other organization in the same period of time.