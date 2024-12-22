His Majesty King’s Silver Jubilee Marked with Commemorative Coin

- Advertisement -



The Central Bank of Bahrain announces the issuance of a silver commemorative coin minted on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, marking 25 years of His Majesty’s reign, in a limited quantity of 1,000 coins.

The front side of the silver commemorative coin features the portrait of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the Silver Jubilee logo, while the reverse side features The Prosperous Al- Sakhir Palace.

It is worth noting that the Central Bank of Bahrain issued the commemorative coin using Ultra High Relief Technology for a three dimensional (3-D) effect on both sides.

Under the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, all proceeds from the sale of the coin will go to charitable organisations and funds, through the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF).

The sale of the silver commemorative coin will be announced shortly, noting that appointments will be open for booking soon through ‘Mawaeed’ National Appointment System app. The app can be downloaded from the eGovernment App Store www.bahrain.bh/apps.