Historic ISF Gymnasiade

Bahrain has scored the largest participation in the International School Sport Federation (ISF) by hosting the 17th edition, with a record attendance of 5,515 athletes from 71 countries. This makes it the largest edition in the history of the event – the ISF Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024 – significantly surpassing previous editions.

This achievement highlights Bahrain’s capability to host major international events and attract sporting talent from around the world, reinforcing its position as a leading destination for global sports events. It also reflects Bahrain’s strong reputation in sports and its investment in world-class infrastructure, which supports the development of young athletes and demonstrates the kingdom’s commitment to promoting sports on a global scale.

Previous editions saw 3,191 athletes from 62 countries in Normandy, France, in 2022; 2,474 athletes from 56 countries in Marrakech, Morocco, in 2018; and 1,849 athletes from 36 countries in Belgrade, Serbia, in 2021. The most recent edition in Brazil in 2023 featured 1,944 athletes from 42 countries.

Bahrain’s world-class sports infrastructure, including venues such as Khalifa Sports City, Isa Sports City, and Bahrain National Stadium, ensures its readiness to host major international events. By providing all necessary technical and logistical support, Bahrain is set to deliver an exceptional global sporting event, further enhancing its reputation as a top destination for large-scale international competitions.

The Gymnasiade held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa kicked off with the General Assembly of the ISF, before the official opening ceremony, at the National Stadium and runs until Thursday (October 31).

The opening ceremony showcased diverse artistic and sports performances that reflect Bahrain’s cultural heritage, embodying values of tolerance, and fraternity, alongside performances from participating countries.

Competitions take place in several sports facilities prepared for this event, including Isa City Sports City, Khalifa Sports City, Al Ahli Club, Al Najma Club, the American University of Bahrain, the Public Security Officers Club, Bahrain Tennis Club courts, and Um Al Hassam Sports Halls.

The games featured competitions in 26 sports, including athletics, archery, badminton, 3×3 basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, and judo. There were events for athletes with disabilities in athletics, badminton, and judo.