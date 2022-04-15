Hivetech showroom opens at Wadi Al Sail Mall

Listen to this article now

The much awaited state of the art HIVETECH Multi Brand Electronics Showroom was inaugurated on 24th March by the Al Hawaj Group Chairman , Mr Jawad Al Hawaj. The Showroom located at the niche Wadi Al Sail Mall at Riffa showcases products of Televisions, Mobile Phones, Home Appliances, Gaming and IT Products at competitive prices with the best of services. The product range of leading brands viz Hitachi, TCL , Rinnai, Amazfit, Sony , Samsung , LG , I Phone , Bosch, Glemgas, Candy , Moulinex , Braun, Kenwood, Delonghi, Lenovo and Anker could be seen displayed prominently.