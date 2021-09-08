HM King and HRH Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister receive the US Secretary of Defense

Listen to this article now

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received at Sakhir Palace the US Secretary of Defence, Loyd Austin, on the occasion of his visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The US Defence Secretary conveyed to HM the King thanks and respect of the US President Joe Biden for the key role played by Bahrain in the relief and evacuation efforts of the US citizens and Afghan civilians. He also conveyed the US President’s appreciation of strong relations of friendship and cooperation between both countries.

HM the King welcomed the US Secretary of Defence and asked him to convey his greetings to the US President. He reviewed deep-rooted historical relations and strategic cooperation between the two friendly countries.





The US Secretary of Defence expressed thanks and respect to HM the King for the gracious welcome and hospitality, praising cooperation between the two countries and keenness to further boost it to promote regional security. He also commended Bahrain’s hosting of the 5th fleet, which is part of bilateral military cooperation and reflects deep-rooted historical relations of friendship and distinguished partnership between both countries.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister, also received the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, and an accompanying delegation, at Riffa Palace.

His Royal Highness highlighted the depth of long-standing relations between Bahrain and the United States of America and the importance of furthering military coordination and defence cooperation.

His Royal Highness further highlighted the US’s role, alongside international partners, in safeguarding regional security and stability.

For his part, the US Secretary of Defense emphasised the US’s gratitude and appreciation for Bahrain’s support in Afghan evacuation and relief efforts, noting that the Kingdom is a regional partner in international humanitarian operations.

The US Secretary of Defense noted that Bahrain and the US have established long-standing strategic ties, including matters related to military and defence.

A number of other senior officials were in attendance.