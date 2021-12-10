HM King and Saudi Crown Prince Laud Honourable Historic Stances of Two Kingdoms

Listen to this article now

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa welcomed Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and his accompanying delegation, upon his arrival on an official visit to the kingdom.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, also welcomed the Saudi Crown Prince.

After a short pause at the Grand Protocols Lounge at the Sakhir Air Base, the convoy of HM the King and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman headed to the Al-Sakhir Palace.

Meanwhile, students from the Ministry of Education’s schools lined along the road waving the flags of the two brotherly countries, and folk bands chanted the traditional songs to welcome the kingdom’s distinguished guest.

An official reception ceremony was held for HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Sakhir Palace. The Saudi and Bahraini royal anthems were played, and 21 artillery rounds were fired to salute the kingdom’s honourable guest.

HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman shook hands with the members of the Bahraini delegation, while HM the King shook hands with the members of the Saudi delegation accompanying the Saudi Crown Prince.

Later, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa held a session of talks with the Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Premier and Defence Minister His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister has also attended the session of talks.

The Saudi Crown Prince conveyed to HM the King greetings from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, wishing the Kingdom of Bahrain and people further progress and prosperity. HM the King also extended sincere greetings to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, wishing him good health and wellbeing and the brotherly Saudi people further progress and prosperity.

HM the King welcomed the Saudi Crown Prince in the Kingdom of Bahrain, lauding strong relations and bonds of kinship, fraternity and common destiny with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

HM the King and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud reviewed deep-rooted historic and fraternal relations, as well aspects of joint cooperation across all fields to achieve common aspirations.

HM the King described relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a model of ties between brothers, based on strong bonds of fraternity, cooperation, understanding and joint coordination regarding all issues.

HM the King lauded honourable historic stances in support of the Kingdom of Bahrain and its people, reflecting strong long-standing relations between the two countries.

He reiterated Bahrain’s unwavering support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against all that targets its sovereignty, standing, security and stability, adding that Bahrain would always stand united with Saudi Arabia.

He hailed Saudi efforts, led by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, to strengthen common Gulf work, deepen cooperation, support security, stability and peace in the region.

He hailed the Saudi drive to protect the interests of countries and peoples and defend their just causes amid different challenges, lauding the Saudi Crown Prince’s pivotal role in spearheading his country’s wide-ranging development.

HM the King and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud discussed regional and international developments, as well as issues of common interest between the two countries.

HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud expressed his country’s pride in its deep-rooted relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain. He hailed the honourable stances taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain, led by HM the King.

He praised Bahrain’s landmark development achievements and outstanding successes across all fields, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect the Kingdom of Bahrain, its leadership and people and bless them with security, progress and prosperity.

HM the King hosted a dinner banquet in honour of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the accompanying delegation.

The Saudi delegation accompanying HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman comprises Energy Minister, HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Minister of State and Cabinet member, HRH Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz, Sports Minister, HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Interior Minister, HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, and National Guard Minister, HRH Prince Abdulla bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz.

The Saudi delegation also comprises the Saudi Ambassador to Bahrain, HRH Prince Sultan bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, Foreign Affairs Minister, HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdulla, Minister of Culture, HH Prince Badr bin Abdulla bin Farhan, Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Advisor, Dr. Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of State and Cabinet Member, Dr. Essam bin Saad bin Said, Minister of Commerce and Acting Minister of Media, Dr. Majid Abdulla Al-Qasabi, Minister of Investment, Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, and Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim.