HM King arrives in Saudi Arabia to participate in Jeddah Security and Development Summit

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa arrived in Saudi Arabia to lead the kingdom’s delegation to the Jeddah Security and Development Summit, set to be held here later today.

HM King Hamad is participating in the key summit at the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

Upon arrival at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, HM the King was welcomed by the Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud.

On arrival, HM King Hamad made a statement in which he expressed utmost pride in the solid long-standing relations between the two countries and their brotherly peoples, as well in the existing bonds of cordiality, appreciation and respect between them.

HM the King expressed his deepest thanks and appreciation to King Salman bin Abdulaziz for inviting him to the Jeddah Security and Development Summit.

HM King Hamad affirmed that the important summit provides an opportunity to strengthen the robust strategic partnership between “our brotherly countries and friendly USA” in order to open up new horizons for joint cooperation across various vital fields, confront challenges to the region, consolidate joint efforts to safeguard regional security and stability, defend global interests and achieve the aspirations of the region’s peoples for peace, development and prosperity.

HM the King hailed the “effective and vital” role played by Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, at the regional and international levels, citing its dedicated and constant endeavours to deepen rapprochement between GCC states and their allied and friendly countries, strengthen the pillars of regional and global security, stability and peace, expressing hope that the summit will contribute to achieving the aspirations of the peoples of the participating countries for more security, peace, progress and prosperity.

A Convoy of Honour, led by Saudi National Guard Minister, HRH Prince Abdulla bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al-Saudi, was formed to accompany HM the King during his participation in the summit.