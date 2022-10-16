HM King attends International Endurance Race of Fontainebleau in France

- Advertisement -

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa attended the International Endurance Race of Fontainebleau in France.

HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Captain of the Royal Endurance Team, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, participated in the race, also attended by the First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport, General Sports Authority Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee President, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Captained by HH Shaikh Nasser, the Royal Endurance Team won the 160-km and 127-km races of the International Endurance Race of Fontainebleau. The positive results add to the Team’s landmark achievements following the victory of HH Shaikh Nasser during the FEI World Endurance Championship for eight-year-old horses in Spain.

HH Shaikh Nasser expressed pride in HM the King’s keenness to watch the race and in the Royal Endurance Team’s success in winning the two races.

HH Shaikh Nasser asserted that the Royal Endurance Team’s positive results are the fruitful outcome of the unwavering support enjoyed by the endurance sport from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

HH Shaikh Nasser commended the distinguished performance of Bahraini riders during today’s competitions, paying tribute to jockey Abdulrahman Al-Zayed for claiming victory during in the 160-km race, and jockey Mayoof Al-Romaihi for winning the 127-km race.

HH Shaikh Nasser asserted that the Royal Endurance Team’s results confirm that it is on right track towards continuing its dominance in European races.

HH Shaikh Nasser participated in the 160-km race, and was leading it during the first five stages, but did not continue because his horse did not pass the veterinary test ahead of the sixth and final stage.

The Royal Endurance Team will participate in the senior and junior 120-km races, set to be held on 15th October.