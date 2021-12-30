HM King awarded Abu Bakr Al Siddique Medal – First Class

Listen to this article now

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received, at Al Safriya Palace, Deputy Prime Minister, Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS) Chairman, Chair of the 45th session of the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organisation (ARCO) Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa.

The Deputy Prime Minister was accompanied by ARCO Secretary-General Dr. Saleh bin Hamad Al Tuwaijri, Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) President Dr Jalal Mohammed Al Owaisi, Egyptian Red Crescent Chief Rami Jameel Al Nadher, Iraqi Red Crescent Society Chairman Yassine Ahmed Abbas and Palestinian Red Crescent Society Chairman Yunis Nimr Al Khateeb.

ARCO Secretary-General Dr. Saleh bin Hamad Al Tuwaijri presented HM the King with the Abu Bakr Al Siddique Medal – First Class, in recognition of his efforts to support humanitarian work in the Arab and international areas.

The Abu Bakr Al Siddique Medal – First Class, is the highest ARCO decoration conferred on kings and heads of states in recognition of their support to the international movement, Red Crescent and Red Cross/

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Al Tuwaijeri hailed HM the King’s leading role in supporting humanitarian work, commending Bahrain’s dedication and noble stances on the local and international arenas.

He said that ARCO General Assembly decided, at its forty-third session, to bestow the Abu Bakr Al Siddique Medal – First Class on HM the King in recognition of Bahrain’s support to humanitarian work.

HM the King thanked the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organisation (ARCO), praising its role in promoting Arab humanitarian work and supporting Arab national societies in the humanitarian and relief aid fields. He commended cooperation and coordination between ARCO and BRCS in this regard.

HM the King highlighted Bahrain’s keenness on supporting charity, humanitarian and voluntary work, taking pride in the Kingdom’s honourable standing in these fields. He praised Bahrainis’ firm belief in the values of goodness and solidarity which stem from the teachings of Islam and authentic national values.

He valued BRCS- efforts, noble mission and contributions to support humanitarian work and provide relief aid to refugees and disaster-stricken people to alleviate their suffering, in addition to fostering the culture of voluntary work which contributes to consolidating the values of solidarity, cooperation and giving in Bahraini society.

HM the King underlined Bahrain’s firm approach based on cooperation and solidarity with peoples, especially in times of adversity, wishing ARCO chairman and members success in their noble and humanitarian mission.

Deputy Prime Minister and Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS) Chairman, Chair of the 45th session of the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organisation (ARCO) Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, expressed deepest thanks and gratitude to HM the King for receiving the delegation.

Dr. Al Tuwaijiri also paid tribute to HM the King and hailed royal support to humanitarian and relief aid work, adding that charity work has flourished in the era of HM the King.