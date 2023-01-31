HM King chairs weekly Cabinet meeting

- Advertisement -

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, at the Gudaibiya Palace.

HM the King lauded the Kingdom’s wide-ranging achievements, and praised the steadily developing performance of the government, commending the role played by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister in leading the government’s work towards more development, ensuring continuous excellence and perfect performance.

HM King Hamad affirmed that the government is required to undertake its national tasks and responsibilities through its programme for the next four years, expressing great confidence in the ability of the Bahraini citizens to carry out their national duties and continue playing their role in the national development to the fullest, in a way that would achieve the forecast aspirations.

HM the King gave directives to adopt initiatives that support the sustainability of the existing natural resources to ensure the stability of the foundations of economic security and promote the progress of various development paths in a way that provides qualitative opportunities for the citizens, stressing that the Bahraini citizens should always remain the main pillar of the development and nation-building processes, as well as all government programmes.

HM the King also directed the government to continue adopting initiatives that would raise the level of food security in the Kingdom and support national food production.

Tackling Executive-Legislature cooperation, HM the King described it as the cornerstone of the development and modernisation the Kingdom is currently witnessing in all fields, stressing that the achievements of the two branches and their appreciated efforts are a catalyst for more effort and giving through the solidarity of all.

In this regard, HM King Hamad lauded the level of the ongoing constructive cooperation and fruitful coordination between the two branches to achieve the objectives of the comprehensive development process.

HM the King also expressed his pride in the role played by the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) and its brave personnel who always showcase the highest values of loyalty and bravery in carrying out the patriotic tasks entrusted to them.

In this context, HM the King affirmed that the BDF constitutes the nation’s preventive shield and solid bulwark, extending sincere congratulations to the BDF commanders, officers and soldiers on the occasion of the BDF’s 55th anniversary, as well as thanks and appreciation to them for the roles they play with efficiency, professionalism and unwavering readiness to defend the homeland.

Tackling health issues, HM the King asserted that the King Hamad American Mission Hospital, inaugurated recently in A’ali, will improve the health and treatment services in the kingdom, noting that it reflects the successful long-stranding partnership between the Kingdom of Bahrain and friendly US. He also valued highly the role played by the American Mission Hospital over the past 120 years, being among the first hospitals in the region.

His Majesty emphasised that Bahrain is a country of peace and harmony, as it is characterised by its diverse social mixture, which enhances its strength and status among the nations, affirming that the kingdom will maintain its approach based on consolidating the values of tolerance and openness, in a way that would enhance rapprochement among peoples and cultures and spread peace and harmony across the world.

While reviewing regional and international issues, HM King Hamad praised the achievements of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in various fields, stressing the Kingdom’s support for everything aimed at strengthening cooperation amomg GCC states and achieving the interests of their peoples. He also highlighted the importance of further developing cooperation and coordination among the GCC states at all levels in order to serve common interests and achieve the forecast goals.

HM the King also underlined the importance of commitment to implementing all the resolutions of the GCC Supreme Council and the Al-Ula Summit Declaration, in addition to carrying on coordinating the stances of the GCC countries at various international gatherings.

HM King Hamad also stressed the importance of resolving all outstanding issues and matters between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the sisterly State of Qatar in order to achieve the common aspirations of their citizens, preserve the cohesion of the GCC, and safeguard the region’s security and stability.

HM the King also renewed the Kingdom’s firm stance in support of the Palestinian cause, and backing of all endeavours aimed at achieving just and comprehensive peace in the region, in a way that achieves well-being, stability and prosperity for all the peoples of the region.

Then, HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, extended, on behalf of the government, his deepest thanks and gratitude to HM King Hamad, for appreciating the role the government plays in driving the Kingdom’s comprehensive development process.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister affirmed that the royal appreciation would stimulate everyone in the government to double their efforts and work as one team so that the government performance will always achieve the lofty royal visions.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister instructed the ministries and government departments to implement the royal vision and directives to ensure the continuity of the development and modernisation in various fields and improve performance efficiency.