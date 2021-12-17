HM King confers ‘Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit’ upon HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister

Listen to this article now

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander, received His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

- Advertisement -

HM the King conferred the “Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit” upon HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and the BDF Commander-in-Chief in recognition of their honourable role and tremendous efforts to combat the novel Coronavirus pandemic since its outbreak, earning the kingdom a prestigious reputation and wide-ranging international praise for its successful COVID-19 response.

HM King Hamad wished HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, further success in serving the cherished nation and its loyal people.