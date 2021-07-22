HM King congratulates citizens, residents on Eid Al-Adha; praises Team Bahrain’s sacrifices

Listen to this article now

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has congratulated the loyal Bahraini people and the residents on Eid Al-Adha, wishing them many happy returns of the blessed occasion, as well as abundant health and happiness.

HM King Hamad also extended congratulations to Team Bahrain, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the same occasion, expressing pride in the tremendous efforts they are exerting and the continuous outstanding successes they are making in fighting the novel Coronavirus pandemic and mitigating its effects through well-thought-out plans and precautionary measures, which led to a sharp drop in the number of active cases.

HM the King praised the great sacrifices made by frontline heroes, including medical and nursing staff, as well as allied teams and those responsible for the National Vaccination Campaign, noting that they all set the best examples of dedication, humanitarianism, loyalty and devotion to the cherished land, citing their constant keenness to protect the health and safety of everyone.

HM the King affirmed that all required support will continue to be provided for Team Bahrain in order to ensure the success of their national duties so that Bahrain overcomes the pandemic successfully, and everyone in the kingdom enjoys wellness and good health.

HM King Hamad expressed thanks to the citizens and residents for their sense of responsibility, awareness and unwavering support for the ongoing national efforts to combat the pandemic, by continuing their compliance with the precautionary measures in force and keenness to take the vaccines, and even the booster dose.

HM the King affirmed that the health situation in Bahrain is reassuring, and that the kingdom is on the right track towards recovery, adding that Bahrain will overcome this period through the cooperation and awareness of everyone, as well as their commitment to working together as one team.

HM King Hamad expressed deep pride in the Bahraini competencies who are dedicated in serving the nation in all sectors, which makes Bahrain’s future reassuring and promising.

HM the King asserted that the kingdom is moving steadfastly towards the future, and is determined to protect its gains and enhance its blessed march.

HM King Hamad prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect Bahrain and its people, as well as end the pandemic as soon as possible.