His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa issued an order to help needy families registered with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) and the Ministry of Labour and Social Development who have been affected by coronavirus (COVID-19). He directed RHF, under the chairmanship of Representative of HM the King for Charity Work and Youth Affairs and RHF Board of Trustees Chairman HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to oversee the implementation of the royal donation in cooperation with the relevant parties.

HH Shaikh Nasser extended heartfelt thanks and gratitude to HM the King, the RHF Honorary President, for his paternal care for all components of the Bahraini society. He also lauded the royal keenness to provide the Bahraini people with a decent life and support to the needy. He voiced RHF’s pledge to implement the royal donation, commending the efforts of the National Taskforce to Combat COVID-19 to contain the virus in the Kingdom of Bahrain by applying all preventative measures and international standards which earned Bahrain international praise by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

HH Shaikh Nasser lauded the close follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Premier, pointing keenness on serving the kingdom’s interest and ensuring people’s safety.

For his part, the RHF Secretary General Dr. Mustafa Sayed stressed the royal keenness to reach out to citizens’ needs and provide them with every support in all circumstances. He pointed out that in line with the royal donation and the directives of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, RHF will coordinate with the National Taskforce to Combat COVID-19 and the Ministry of Labour and Social Development to ensure basic commodities reach needy families registered with the foundation and the ministry through the help of 500 volunteers from the foundation’s voluntary team.