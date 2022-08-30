HM King, French President hold official talks

- Advertisement -

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa held official talks with French President, Emmanuel Macron, at the Élysée Palace.

HM King Hamad arrived earlier at the Élysée Palace, where an official reception ceremony was held in HM’s honour.

President Macron was at the forefront of those who welcomed HM the King. He welcomed HM King Hamad’s visit to France.

Talks between the two leaders focused on ways to enhance the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries at all levels, in addition to the latest regional and global issues of mutual interest.

They stressed the importance of developing bilateral relations towards broader horizons, particularly in the economic, trade, investment, cultural and tourism sectors to achieve common benefits.

HM the King expressed his sincere thanks to President Macron for his remarkable efforts in strengthening the long-standing relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and peoples, in a way that achieves their top interests across various fields, highlighting the steady growth that bilateral relations are witnessing, which reflects the unique nature of the friendly Bahraini-French ties.

HM King Hamad commended the progress boom France is currently witnessing thanks to the approach adopted by President Emmanuel Macron, citing France’s wide-ranging achievements and vital projects in all fields.

HM the King praised the pivotal role played by France in strengthening the pillars of security and stability in the world, hailing its “commendable” efforts to enhance global peace and security despite the ongoing challenges.

HM King Hamad expressed his thanks and appreciation to the French Republic for its constant supportive stances towards the Kingdom of Bahrain.

HM the King reiterated Bahrain’s stance in support of peace, coexistence and tolerance across the world, in addition to its belief in dialogue, settlement of disputes through peaceful and diplomatic means, as well as its rejection of terrorism, violence and extremism, which would meet the aspirations of the peoples of the world for security, stability and prosperity.

The two leaders also discussed a number of regional and international issues that pose a threat to international peace and security, as well as ways to solve them through peaceful and diplomatic means in a way that would guarantee global peace and prosperity.

They also reviewed the climate challenges facing the world and discussed mechanisms of joint coordination to address them, in order to ensure the protection of the global environment, through joint international initiatives under the framework of the United Nations and its agencies.