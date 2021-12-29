HM King hails Alba’s national development role

Listen to this article now

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa stressed the crucial contributions of mega vital development projects in supporting the national economy and creating promising opportunities to achieve the goals of wide-ranging national development.

This came as he received, at Al Sakhir Palace, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C (Alba) Chairman Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa and Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali on the occasion of the company’s Golden Jubilee.

Alba Chairman Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa presented to HM the King a commemorative gift on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the start of the company’s operations.

HM the King congratulated the officials in charge of the company, hailing the dedicated efforts exerted by the chairman, CEO and all the affiliates in managing the operational and marketing processes, which enhanced its performance and competitiveness regionally and internationally.

HM the King said that the sector of aluminium represents one of the important and strategic pillars that support Bahrain’s economy, which contributed to diversifying the sources of revenues and created rewarding jobs to the national competences.

HM the King hails the strides and outstanding milestones that Alba continues to achieve since the start of its operations in the 1970s as the first pioneering project of its kind in the region.

Alba Chairman Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa expressed deepest thanks and gratitude to HM the King, hailing royal directives and support to the company.