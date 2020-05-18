HM King hails Bahraini businessmen’s national role

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa hailed Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), commending its role in revitalizing the trade and industrial sectors.

He lauded the BCCI-led efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-10) and mitigate the pandemic fallout, being an active partner in national development and a pivotal representative of the private sector. He also commended the activities and events held by the Bahrain Businessmen’s Association in support of the trading sector.

This came as he received today at Al Safriya Palace, in the presence of HM King’s Personal Representative HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and Royal Court Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, BCCI Chairman Samir Abdulla Nass and Bahrain Businessmen’s Association Chairman Khalid Rashid Alzayani.

They congratulated HM the King on the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan, praying to Allah the Almighty to bless HM the King and the loyal people of Bahrain and lift the pandemic off the Arab and Islamic nations.

HM the King discussed with them key issues related to the private sector to continue programmes and activities in all sectors in light of the current circumstances resulting from the pandemic outbreak.

He commended businessmen’s efforts to spur economic growth, support investments and consolidate Bahrain’s standing as an outstanding regional and international business hub, backing the trading and economic communities as well as the chamber, to continue their vital contribution to national development.

HM the King stressed the importance of harnessing efforts to preserve national gains and double work to overcome the repercussions of the current stage in a way that supports and enhances the national economy.

He expressed confidence in Bahrain’s ability to overcome this phase thanks to the efforts and assistance of loyal citizens and patriotic competencies and to move towards the future with determination and steadfastness to pursue development momentum for a better future for coming generations.

BCCI chairman expressed deepest thanks, on behalf of the trading community, to HM the King, hailing royal directives and keenness on the trading and economic sectors in Bahrain.

He praised royal support to the chamber and the private sector, pledging to spare no efforts to mitigate the pandemic fallout in cooperation with all competent authorities.

He underlined BCCI long-standing support to the Government’s efforts to develop the national economy, spur growth and serve the interests of the private sector.