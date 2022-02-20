HM King hails Bahrain’s endurance achievements, congratulates winners

Listen to this article now

An international race on His Majesty the King’s Endurance Ride Cup was held. His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa witnessed the 160-kilometre race, organized by the Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation (BREEF).

A 120-kilometer race for local private stables was held as well at the Bahrain International Village.

HM the King was received on arrival by HM's Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, BREEF Honorary Chairman, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing High Committee Vice Chairman HH Shaikh Faisal bin Rashid Al Khalifa, BREEF Chairman HH Shaikh Isa bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, who hailed the royal for the long-standing sport and support to jockeys.







HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad briefed HM the King about stages of the race, number of participants and BREEF-led preparations for the competition.

HM the King congratulated Victorious team jockey Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa who won HM the King’s Endurance Cup.

HM the King also extended congratulations to KHK Team rider Hamad Janahi and Victorious Team jockey Abdulrahman Al Zayed, who finished second and third respectively.

HM the King praised the fruitful efforts undertaken by HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa to promote endurance races and conserve the sport as part of Bahrain’s authentic heritage.

He commended BREEF Chairman and board members, lauding riders for their achievements which enhanced Bahrain’s standing in international competitions and races, putting the Kingdom on the MRSP of endurance sport. He also praised the participation of GCC jockeys which reflects Gulf fraternal ties.

HM the King reiterated support to the endurance sport to honour Bahrain in regional and international championships, thanking all the companies, enterprises and banks that sponsored the event.




