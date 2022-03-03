HM King holds meeting with Saudi Monarch

Listen to this article now

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa held a meeting with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at his palace.

HM the King expressed thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for the gracious welcome and hospitality and for the invitation which reflects the distinguished historical relations.

Both leaders reviewed deep-rooted historical relations between the two brotherly countries and their steady growth at all levels. They also discussed the efforts exerted by both countries to promote coordination and strategic cooperation regarding regional issues.

HM the King lauded the King Hamad Causeway project which will link the two kingdoms, describing it as a milestone in the history of the Bahraini-Saudi fraternal relations. He also stressed Bahrain’s keenness on boosting the GCC march and deepening relations of brotherhood and cooperation to attain the desired goals.

Both leaders discussed regional developments and their impact on security and stability. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques commended the inherent and honorable stances of the Kingdom of Bahrain, under the leadership of HM the King, and its efforts to promote the GCC march and foster security and stability in the region.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques held a lunch banquet in honor of HM the King.