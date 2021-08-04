HM King meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, stresses depth of Bahraini-UAE relations

Listen to this article now

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has affirmed the depth of the brotherly relations between Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, which are based on a long history of solid ties and common stances established by the founding fathers and preserved thereafter by their citizens.

HM the King was speaking during HM’s meeting with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander, HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, attended by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, at the Al-Safriya Palace.

HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed, who is on a brotherly visit to Bahrain, conveyed to HM the King the greeting of UAE President, HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nayhan.

HM King Hamad requested the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to convey his greetings to the UAE President, as well as his wishes of further progress and prosperity to his brotherly country.

HM the King lauded the unprecedented high-level reached by the two countries’ relations, citing their constant coordination, similar ambitious policies, common visions to safeguard security and stability, protect maritime navigation from any potential threats that may put global trade at risk, and resolve to carry on their progress march, which is widely appreciated regionally and internationally.

HM the King expressed deep pride in the UAE’s firm supportive stances towards Bahrain at all levels.

HM King Hamad stressed the pivotal great role played by the UAE to strengthen the pillars of security and stability in the region and the world, highlighting its unwavering commitment towards brotherly and neighbouring countries to fend off dangers, face terrorist threats to countries’ security and stability, and its constant support for development plans in the region and the world, affirming its pioneering and important role in promoting peace, good and prosperity.

HM the King lauded the development strides currently witnessed by the UAE, citing its advanced programmes in developing atomic energy, space sciences, medical sciences, sustainable energy and other fields, which proves its advanced civilisational position achieved thanks to the efforts of its people in a way that contributes to serving all humanity, which, he said, is a source of pride for the Arab and Islamic nations, as well as the world.

During the meeting, HM the King and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince reviewed regional and international issues, in addition to the two countries’ cooperation bilaterally, and at the international level to face challenges and deal with various developments.

The UAE delegation comprised the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, HH Shaikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, HH Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, HE Ali bin Hammad Al-Shamsy, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Qarqash, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, Shaikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and Board of Directors Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Company, Shaikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al-Nahyan.

The Bahraini delegation comprised National Guard Commander, Lieutenant-General HH Shaikh Mohammedd bin Isa Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Personal Representative, HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor and Royal Guard Commander, Major-General HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Royal Guard Special Force Commander, Lieutenant-Colonel HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Advisor to HM the King for Diplomatic Affairs, Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, and Finance and National Economy Minister, Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

HM King Hamad hosted a lunch banquet in honour of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and his accompanying delegation.

Earlier today, HM the King welcomed the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces upon arrival in the kingdom on a brotherly visit.

HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister also welcomed the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.

The Guard of Honour saluted the kingdom’s distinguished guest.