HM King meets with Saudi Crown Prince

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa met at Al-Salam Palace, in Jeddah, today with the Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
His Royal Highness welcomed HM the King who expressed happiness about visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and meeting HRH the Crown Prince.
His Royal Highness held a dinner banquet in honour of HM the King, on the occasion of his visit to the kingdom.
The meeting was attended from the Bahraini part by Personal Representative of HM the King Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, Royal Court Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Head of the Survey and Land Registration Bureau Shaikh Salman bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Advisor for Media Affairs Nabeel bin Yaqoob Al Hamer, and Minister of Finance and National Economy Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.
From the Saudi part, the meeting was attended by Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet (the Accompanying Minister) His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Minister of National Guard HRH Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet, National Security Advisor Dr. Mosaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, and Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet Mohammed bin Abdulmalik Al-Shaikh.