HM King of Jordan receives Minister of Foreign Affairs

His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan received in Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, who is on an official visit to Jordan. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, HE. Ayman Safadi.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to HM King Abdullah II, as well as their wishes of further prosperity to Jordan.

HM King Abdullah II entrusted the Minister with conveying his greetings and best wishes to HM the King and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

He underscored the solid relations between the two countries, noting Jordan’s keenness to enhance further relations and cooperation between the two sides as well as to coordinate and consult on several regional and international issues.

HM King Abdullah II also stressed the importance of strengthening efforts to establish security and stability in the region, wishing Bahrain further progress and prosperity.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Jordan, Ahmed bin Yousef Al-Ruwaie also attended the meeting.