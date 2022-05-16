HM King offers condolences to UAE President over passing of HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed

Listen to this article now

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa offered sincere condolences to the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, following the passing of HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

HM King Hamad also offered condolences and consolation to the brothers and sons of the deceased, the Al-Nahyan Family and the brotherly UAE people.

HM the King prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the late HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in eternal peace, and to bless the members of the Al-Nahyan Family with patience and fortitude.

HM the King commended the late President’s virtues, role and efforts to advance his country across various fields, as well as his services to his people, the Arab and Islamic nations and the entire humanity.

HM the King highlighted the role played by the late HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed, along with other leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), to enhance the GCC march and increase its gains, affirming that his achievements will always be remembered, and that the deceased will remain a model for leadership, giving and dedication.

HM King Hamad asserted that the kingdom’s leadership and people have been saddened by the death of the late HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed, noting that Bahrain will always remember the great stances of the deceased towards it with pride.

HM the King congratulated HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan following his election by the UAE Federal Supreme Council as President of UAE, wishing HH every success in carrying out his duties.

HM King Hamad expressed deep pride in the long-standing solid relations between the Kingdom and the UAE, noting that they embody the deep-rooted outstanding fraternal ties of kinship and love that have existed between the two brotherly countries throughout history.

HM the King expressed his confidence that bilateral relations will continue to grow in order to serve the shared interests of the two brotherly countries.

HM King Hamad arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier today to offer condolences over the passing of HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed.