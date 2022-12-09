HM King participates in GCC Summit inaugural session

- Advertisement -

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa participated today in the inaugural session of the 43rd GCC Summit which convened in Riyadh, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the chairmanship of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The summit was held in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister and GCC leaders.

HM the King delivered a speech in which he commended the great efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, in unifying visions and stances and boosting relations and partnerships to confront all risks and challenges, preserve the interests of the countries in the region and ensure their sustainable growth and prosperity.

“Undoubtedly, these three summits are held under complex political conditions that require intensifying our joint efforts to spare the region the repercussions of regional and international conflicts and crises, with their economic and social effects, which threaten our achievements and delay our progress towards further gains,” HM said.

HM the King asserted the importance of unity between the GCC member states as the bulwark of stability and the catalyst of growth and development. He underscored the significance of commitment to the implementation of all resolutions of the GCC Supreme Council and Al-Ula Summit communique. He called to continue coordinating the GCC stances in international gatherings to convey the summit’s message aimed at fostering just and comprehensive peace and maintaining international security on the basis of mutual respect.

HM the King thanked the GCC Secretariat General and Secretary General, Dr. Nayef bin Falah bin Mubarak Al-Hajraf for the tireless efforts to prepare for the summit.