HM King patronises opening ceremony of Royal Guard Command building

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander, patronised the opening of the Royal Guard Command building, marking the 54th anniversary of Bahrain Defence Force (BDF).

The opening ceremony was held in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister and BDF Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

On arrival, HM the King was welcomed by National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander, His Highness Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and Royal Guard Special Force Commander, His Highness Lieutenant Colonel Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The ceremony was also attended by senior officials and a number of senior officers.

After the national anthem, HM the King, the Supreme Commander, handed over the banner of the Royal Guard Battalion 14 and the banner of the Royal Security and Protection battalion 17. Then, HM the King, the Supreme Commander, unveiled the commemorative plaque declaring the opening of the building.

HM the King, the Supreme Commander, congratulated the BDF personnel and the Bahraini people, thanking the BDF affiliates for assuming their sacred duty of defending the nation.

HM commended the role and dedicated efforts of the BDF Commander-in-Chief to develop BDF into a deterrent and peace-keeping force in the region as well as a force for national prosperity and growth. He also praised the Royal Guard Command new building, expressing resolve to continue the march of development. HM wrote in the visitors’ book, expressing appreciation for opening the Royal Guard Command building.





In his welcome speech, the National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander, HH Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, extended most sincere congratulations on the 54th anniversary of Bahrain Defence Force, praising it as the bulwark of the nation and its achievements and unity. He lauded the kingdom’s development march under the inspirational leadership of HM the King.

HH Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa paid tribute to HM the King, the Supreme Commander, for patronizing the opening of the Royal Guard Command building, stressing the role of BDF in achieving security and stability at the national and regional level. He commended the royal achievements and the great care and support accorded to BDF in terms of armament and training. He also praised the support of HRH the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister, and the tireless efforts of the BDF Commander-in-Chief to develop the Bahrain military.





After that, the BDF Military Works Director gave a briefing on the construction of the building and its departments.

HH Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa presented a commemorative gift to HM the King, a model of the historic “Sabha” fort which was built by the late Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa in Al-Zubarah town in 1762 AD.

HM the King toured the Royal Guard Command building and listened to a briefing by HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa on its departments.

HM the King issued an order promoting and bestowing orders of appreciation on a number of BDF affiliates.

The Royal Guard personnel extended to HM the King heartfelt congratulations on the 54th anniversary of BDF, wishing him abundant health and further growth and prosperity to the Kingdom of Bahrain.