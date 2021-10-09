HM King performs Friday prayers

Listen to this article now

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa performed the Friday prayer at the Al-Safriya Palace mosque.

During the prayer, also performed by their Highnesses HM the King’s sons, Chairman of the Sunni Endowments Council, Dr. Shaikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Hejeri, delivered the Friday Prayer sermon in which he praised Allah the Almighty for blessing the Kingdom of Bahrain and its people with security, stability and prosperity, under the leadership of HM King Hamad.

Al-Hajeri extended sincere thanks to HM the King for his directives to expedite the resumption of regular prayers at the mosques to their pre-pandemic level, while complying fully with the precautionary measures in force, praying to Allah the Almighty to bless HM King Hamad with abundant health, happiness, wellness and long life.