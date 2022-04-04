HM King receives heads of diplomatic missions in Bahrain

Listen to this article now

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received today at Al Safriya Palace – in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister – heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Bahrain, who conveyed to HM the King greetings from their countries’ leaders on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan, wishing HM the King and the Kingdom and its loyal people many happy returns and further progress and prosperity.

The heads of diplomatic missions hailed HM the King’s effort to further strengthen Bahrain’s relations and expand cooperation and fruitful work with their countries.

HM the King welcomed the ambassadors of brotherly and friendly countries and exchanged greetings with them on this occasion, lauding strong historic relations binding Bahrain with their countries.

He commended the ambassadors’ efforts to further bolster cooperation between Bahrain and the countries in light of mutual keenness on achieving common goals and aspirations.

HM the King said that the Holy Month of Ramadan reinforces the values of brotherhood, solidarity and cohesion among all people, and emphasizes the tolerant principles and teachings of the true Islamic religion.