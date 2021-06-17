HM King receives HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, BRAVE officials

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received at Sakhir Palace First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport, President of the General Sport Authority (GSA) and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC), HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who introduced to him a number of officials from BRAVE Combat Federation marking the organisation’s success in organising 50 editions of BRAVE Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) professional championship.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa briefed HM the King about the kingdom’s success in hosting a number of BRAVE MMA championships since their inception in Bahrain five years ago.

HM the King praised Bahrain’s honorable achievements in various sports and its success in organising many continental and international championships. He stressed the kingdom’s distinguished and pioneering status on the world map as a hub for martial sports. He lauded the tireless efforts of HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa in supporting the MMA sport and launching initiatives to develop it.

HM the King also hailed the efforts of BRAVE Combat Federation in promoting martial sports and its continuous cooperation with Bahrain Martial Arts Council and Bahrain MMA Federation to organize championships and support the MMA sport which enjoys an international popularity.

HM the King stressed that the establishment of the General Sport Authority aims to boost the sport movement in the Kingdom of Bahrain and pave the way for further achievements. He wished HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, BRAVE team and all Bahraini athletes constant success.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa took pride in the royal trust appointing him as GSA President, pledging to spare no effort in carrying out the directives of HM the King to further develop Bahraini sport. He extended sincere thanks and gratitude to HM the King for the meeting on the occasion of BRAVE Combat Federation’s success to organize 50 editions of BRAVE MMA Championship.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa expressed utmost appreciation and gratitude to HM the King for his unflinching support to the sport sector in Bahrain, stressing continuous success of BRAVE MMA Championship, which was launched from Manama. He pointed out keenness on using the championship to boost the kingdom’s image as a civilizational model in the sport field and promote the role of sport to develop the national economy and international relations.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa pledged to continue serving the sport movement to achieve the aspirations of HM the King and further enhance the kingdom’s standing on the world sport map.

It is worth noting that HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa inaugurated BRAVE MMA Championship on September 23, 2016 before its expansion worldwide to become the first of its kind to visit 21 countries and five continents.