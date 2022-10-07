HM King receives HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa

- Advertisement -

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has today received, at Al Sakhir Palace, HM’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, Royal Endurance Team Captain, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who returned to Bahrain following the success of the Royal Endurance Team, under HH’s captaincy, in winning the title of the FEI World Endurance Championship for eight-year-old horses in Spain, outclassing 57 elite riders representing 20 countries in the 120km race.

HM the King congratulated HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad, taking pride in his global historic achievement which further enriches his record in international sports arenas and competitions.

HM the King praised HH Shaikh Nasser’s efforts to prepare for the event as well as his outstanding performance which enabled him to triumph with great merit.

HM the King said that this achievement reflects the advanced position enjoyed by Bahraini endurance sport and the continuous development it is witnessing, wishing HH Shaikh Nasser every success to claim further world championships and titles.

HM the King praised the distinguished participation of the Royal Team riders in this tournament, hailing their resolve to honour their country, through their constant quest to achieve the best results in all external participations.

HM the King hailed Bahrain’s youth and sports strides, praising the efforts exerted by HH Shaikh Nasser as well SCYS First Deputy Chairman, GSA Chairman and BOC President HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

HM the King commended the dedication of all Bahraini athletes and youth who spared no effort in order to honour the Kingdom in all sports arenas.