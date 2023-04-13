HM King receives LuLu Group Chairman

- Advertisement -

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa today received at Al Safriya Palace – in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and HM the King’s Personal Representative HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa – LuLu Group Chairman and Managing Director Yusuff Ali.

HM the King welcomed LuLu Group Chairman and Managing Director and exchanged greetings with him on the last ten days of Ramadhan. HM praised his successful business enterprises and the contribution of LuLu Group to local trade activity and the supply of food commodities.

LuLu Group Chairman and Managing Director expressed thanks and gratitude to HM the King, hailing royal support to the national economy in the Kingdom of Bahrain.