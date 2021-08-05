HM King receives newly-appointed ambassadors

Listen to this article now

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received Bahrain’s newly-appointed ambassadors to a number of friendly countries.

They include Ambassador to Thailand, Muna Abbas Mahmood Radhi, Ambassador to France, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, and Ambassador to Brazil, Badr Abbas Al-Hulaibi.

They took the legal oath before HM the King, marking the issuance of a Royal Decree on appointing them as ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary.

Bahrain’s Ambassador to China, Dr. Mohammed Ghassan Mohammed Adnan Shaikho, and Ambassador to Indonesia, Ahmed Abdulla Al-Harmasi Al-Hajeri, also greeted HM the King marking their appointment to their posts.

HM King Hamad congratulated the envoys on their appointment to their posts, wishing them every success in carrying out their new diplomatic duties, and requesting them to convey his greetings to the leaders of the countries in which they are going to represent the kingdom, as well as his wishes of further progress and prosperity to their friendly peoples.

HM King Hamad stressed the importance of the role played by ambassadors in supporting areas of Bahrain’s joint cooperation with various countries and opening up new horizons of fruitful and constructive cooperation with them.

HM the King also instructed the ambassadors to take care of the affairs of Bahraini citizens and meet their needs in the host countries.

The envoys extended deepest thanks and gratitude to HM the King, and expressed pride in the precious royal trust bestowed upon them.

They affirmed that HM the King’s directives will be a catalyst for exerting more efforts to strengthen Bahrain’s cooperation and friendship ties with the host countries.