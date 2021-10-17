HM King receives Northern Governorate citizens

Listen to this article now

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has received, at Al Sakhir Palace, a number of citizens from the Northern Governorate.

- Advertisement -

They greeted HM the King and expressed deepest thanks and gratitude for the royal care and directives to set up major development, service and housing projects in the Northern Governorate.

HM the King welcomed them all, commending the Northern Governorate citizens’ dedicated efforts to build the nation and active development contributions.

He expressed his delight at holding such meetings which embody amity and loyalty and stem from authentic Arab traditions and Bahrain heritage which binds all people as a closely-knit family.





HM the King hailed loyal citizens’ patriotic stances down historic eras, paying tribute to men and women who left their mark on nation-building efforts.

Bahrain, HM the King said, has always been known, down its longstanding history, as a beacon of civilization, moeration, humanitarian role and openness to the world.

Dr. Abdulla Mansour Al Radhi and Jihane Mohammed recited two poems before HM the King, who thanked them for their contributions on national occasions.





The Northern Governorate citizens expressed sincere thanks and gratitude to HM the King, hailing his keenness on reaching out to citizens on different occasions.

They expressed their pride at Bahrain’s development strides in the prosperous era, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect HM the King to continue leading the march of progress and prosperity.





