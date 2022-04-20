HM King receives Samahat Al Sayyed Abdulla Al Ghuraifi

Listen to this article now

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has received, at Al Safriya Palace, Samahat Al Sayyed Abdulla Al Ghuraifi, who congratulated HM the King on the holy month of Ramadan, wishing him good health and wellness and the Kingdom of Bahrain further progress and prosperity.

HM the King welcomed them all and exchanged congratulations and greeting on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

“The harmony of human feelings in our Islamic nation consolidates its pride, perpetuates its strength, preserves its rights, ensures its protection and fosters human brotherhood, which is derived from the Islamic precepts, based on mercy, tolerance and acceptance of the other”, he said.

HM the King praised the efforts of Samahat Al Sayyed Abdulla Al Ghuraifi in his religious researches, lauding religious figures in the Kingdom of Bahrain, who are role models in religion, morals and the enlightened discourse.

HM the King hailed the role of scholars who contribute to the advancement of their homelands and seek to consolidate the concepts of goodness, peace and love with insight of wisdom and good advice.