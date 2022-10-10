HM King receives Supreme head of the Indian Orthodox Church

- Advertisement -

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has received, at Al Safriya Palace, His Holiness Pope Moran Mar Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Supreme head of the Indian Orthodox Church, on visit to Bahrain to attend the celebration held by The Syrian Orthodox Church of St. Mary marking the 63rd anniversary of its founding in the Kingdom.

HM the King welcomed HH Pope Moran Mar Baselios , praising his efforts to promote humanitarian work and foster the values of goodness, love and tolerance.

He commended the role played by the Saint Mary Orthodox Church and the rest of the other churches in the Kingdom of Bahrain in promoting coexistence, love and religious tolerance among followers of religions.

HM the King highlighted the freedom of religion that marked Bahrain throughout its history, noting that the Kingdom has embraced various religions and places of worship, living as one family that is open to the world, supported by a cohesive society and the awareness of its citizens, who believe firmly in noble human principles and respect for all peoples and religions.

HM the King stressed Bahrain’s unwavering efforts and noble initiatives tio foster the culture of rapprochement, coexistence and dialogue between religions and civilizations, and adherence to the approach of moderation, mutual respect for the good of all mankind.

HH Pope Moran Mar Baselios praised Bahrain’s care for followers of religions and places of worship, lauding the Kingdom’s progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of HM the King.