HM King receives WHO Director-General

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has received, at Al Sakhir Palace, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus marking his visit to Bahrain to open the WHO Office.

HM the King commended the opening of the office which embodies decades-long relations and joint cooperation and cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

HM the King commended the organisation for announcing Manama as the first Capital Health City in the East Mediterranean region in recognition of the quality primary healthcare services and initiatives to promote health awareness and combat chronic and communicable diseases.

He commended WHO-led efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and support the international drive to fight diseases and epidemics all over the world.

He underlined Bahrain’s strides in combating the pandemic and mitigating its fallout, highlighting the national vaccination campaign and the directives to administer jabs to all citizens and residents free of charge.

HM the King commended the unwavering efforts of Team Bahrain, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister and all medical and nursing frontliners and other supporting sides, hailing the cooperation of all social segments.

Dr. Ghebreyesus expressed deepest thanks to HM the King for the warm welcome and good hospitality, stressing the WHO pride in opening its 152nd office in Bahrain.

He praised Bahrain’s pioneering edge in combating the pandemic in compliance with the WHO recommendations.

He praised HM the King’s wise leadership, adding that the organization looks forward to stepping up relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain in order to bolster health, contribute to the safety of the world and serve the needy.