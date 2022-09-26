HM King, Saudi Monarch review solid bilateral relations, cooperation

- Advertisement -

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa held a meeting with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud at Al-Salam Palace here.



HM the King expressed thanks and appreciation to King Salman for the warm welcome and hospitality accorded to him.

HM King Hamad also expressed deepest congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the brotherly Saudi people on the 92nd National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, wishing the kingdom continued glory, prosperity, security and prosperity, under King Salman’s leadership.

HM the King also conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Bahrain’s Ruling Family, government and people to the Saudi monarch, government and people on the cherished national occasion.

HM King Hamad and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques reviewed the progress of the long-standing solid Bahraini-Saudi relations, as well as various aspects of bilateral cooperation, joint action and coordination vis-à-vis current issues and developments in a way that enhances mutual interests.

HM King Hamad affirmed the depth and distinction of the Bahraini-Saudi relations, and the mutual keenness to strengthen them at various levels for the benefit of the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

The two leaders affirmed their keenness to bolster bilateral cooperation and develop mutual coordination mechanisms at various levels for the benefit of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

HM King Hamad commended the effective pivotal role played by Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, in consolidating the pillars of security and stability, promoting peace in the region, defending the interests of the Arab nation and serving its just causes.

HM King Hamad and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques also discussed the ongoing regional, Arab and global developments, and exchanged points of view regarding issues of mutual interest.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques also hosted a lunch banquet in honour of HM King Hamad.