HM King, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces visits BDF General Command

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited the General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force (BDF).

Upon arrival, HM the King was welcomed by the BDF Commander-in-Chief, Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander, Major-General His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Royal Guard’s Special Force Commander, Lieutenant-Colonel His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chief of Staff of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF), Lieutenant-General Dheyab bin Saqr Al-Nuaimi and senior BDF officers.

During the visit, HM the King was briefed on plans and programs for the development of various units and praised its steady progress in the fields of armament and training.

The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces lauded the good organization of the graduation ceremony held under HM’s patronage of the 15th batch of officer candidates “Al Qadisiyah” at Isa Royal Military College.

HM the King wished the graduates success in their patriotic duties alongside the valiant officers.

The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces praised the programs and specialized courses of the BDF in all fields and military sciences at the hands of the best qualified trainers and through the latest advanced methods.

He also hailed exchanging experiences and expertise and enhancing competencies through joint military exercises regularly conducted with other countries.

HM the King expressed his pride in Bahrain’s defense staff and their competence and noted their constant keenness to carry the out patriotic tasks entrusted to them with courage and determination.

HM the King hailed the efforts exerted by the BDF with determination and sincerity to preserve Bahrain’s successful progress achieved through the unity and solidarity of Bahraini citizens and wished them further success.