HM King visits BDF General Command

Listen to this article now

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander, paid a visit to the General Command of Bahrain Defence Force (BDF).

- Advertisement -

HM was received on arrival by BDF Commander-in-Chief, Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander, Major General His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Royal Guard Special Force Commander, Lieutenant Colonel His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Minister of Defence Lieutenant General Abdullah bin Hasan Al Nuaimi, Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Dhiab bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, and senior officers.





HM the King got informed about plans and future programmes to develop the BDF units and weaponry. He paid tribute to the BDF personnel for their loyalty and dedication, thanking them for their efforts to protect the nation and its achievements.

HM affirmed Bahrain’s keenness on prevalence of peace and security across the region and the world, wishing the BDF personnel continuous success and the Kingdom of Bahrain more growth and prosperity.