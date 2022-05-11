HM King visits BDF General Command

Listen to this article now

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander, paid a visit to the General Command of Bahrain Defence Force (BDF). He was welcomed upon arrival by Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander Major General HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Royal Guard Special Force Commander Lieutenant Colonel HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Dhiyab bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, and senior officers.

- Advertisement -

During a meeting with the senior officers, HM the King reiterated pride in BDF and its courageous personnel, commending their remarkable efforts in protecting national achievements. He expressed thanks to the military and civil medical and administrative crews for their tireless humanitarian efforts in braving successfully the coronavirus pandemic.

HM the King congratulated the BDF athletics team on their historical accomplishment in the military marathon championship, which was hosted by Peru, describing it as an added achievement to the kingdom’s track-record in various fields.

HM affirmed Bahrain’s unwavering keenness on security and stability in the region and the whole world, wishing all the BDF personnel further success and continuous progress and prosperity to the Kingdom of Bahrain.