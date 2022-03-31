HM King visits Royal Bahrain Navy Force

Listen to this article now

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander, visited the Royal Bahrain Naval Force (RBNF).

- Advertisement -

HM the King was welcomed by Bahrain Defense Force (BDF) Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

His Majesty was accompanied by Lt. Col. HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Commander of the Royal Guard Special Force, and Captain His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

HM the King was also welcomed by Minister of Defense Affairs Lieutenant-General Abdullah bin Hassan Al Nuaimi, BDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Theyab bin Saqr Al Nuaimi and RBNF commander and officers.

HM the King inaugurated advanced new warships, marking their entry into service in the Royal Bahraini Naval Force – Al Ghurairiah, Sakhir, Al Farooq, Jenan and Damsa ships – and highlighted the new ships’ high combat potential that reflected the great and continuous development in the various military assets of Bahrain Defense Force.

The Supreme Commander inspected “Al Ghurairiah”, met with the captain and a number of her crew, and was briefed about its high-end technology and distinctive efficiency that keeps pace with the development of modern warships.

“We are pleased to welcome our distinguished guests, HE the Ambassador of the friendly United States of America to the Kingdom of Bahrain, HE the Ambassador of the friendly United Kingdom to the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Commander of the Naval Forces of the US Central Command, the Commander of the Fifth Fleet, the Commander of the Maritime Component of the British Royal Navy, and all our brothers who participated from the Gulf Cooperation Council and from the Arab countries,” HM the King said.

“We expressed thanks to the Commander of the Naval Forces of the US Central Command, Commander of the Fifth Fleet, and the Commander of the Maritime Component of the British Royal Navy for their keenness to enhance cooperation between our friendly countries and the continuous joint work for decades.”

HM the King stressed the importance of the strategic partnership that brings together the Kingdom of Bahrain, the United States of America and the United Kingdom in all fields, especially the military, defense and security.

“This brings benefits to our friendly countries and peoples, and we work together and in solidarity with brotherly and friendly countries to protect the security of the region and international navigation and to preserve the free flow of maritime trade in the region and the world,” HM the King said.

HM King Hamad commended the dedication and commitment of the brave Royal Navy men to their lofty and noble mission in solidarity with their brothers from the brave Bahrain Defense Force in the defense of the homeland and its civilizational gains.

“This in addition to their important and noble participation with brothers and friends in securing freedom of navigation, global trade, safety of international energy corridors and combating piracy in the region. The Bahrain Defense Force is a force of good, security and peace and we pray for God’s blessings and success to everyone.”