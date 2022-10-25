HM King welcomes HM Sultan of Oman on arrival to Bahrain

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa welcomed His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman upon arrival here on an official visit to Bahrain, at the invitation of HM the King.
His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in addition to senior state officials, also welcomed HM the Sultan of Oman.
Then the convoy of HM King Hamad and HM Sultan Haitham bin Tarik headed to the Al-Sakhir Palace, accompanied by a group of cavaliers.
Students from the Ministry of Education’s schools saluted the kingdom’s honourable guest, while Bahraini folk bands celebrated HM’s visit.
After that, an official reception ceremony was held for HM Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, and the national anthems of the two countries were played. 21 artillery rounds were also shot to salute the kingdom’s distinguished guest.
A convoy of honour, led by Interior Minister, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, was formed to accompany HM the Sultan of Oman during his visit to the kingdom.
HM Sultan Haitham bin Tarik was accompanied by an official delegation comprising:
Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, HH Shihab bin Tariq.
Minister of Diwan of Royal Court, Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi.
Minister of Interior, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi.
Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi.
Minister of Finance, Sultan bin Salem bin Saeed al-Habsi.
Omani Ambassador to Bahrain, Faisal bin Hareb bin Hamad Al Busaidi.