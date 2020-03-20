His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa was at the forefront of those who welcomed His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa upon his arrival from Germany after his full recovery.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, also welcomed HRH Premier on his arrival to Bahrain.

HM King Hamad congratulated HRH the Prime Minister on his safe return to the kingdom, and prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect him and bless him with abundant health, happiness and wellness.

HRH Premier, in a statement marking the occasion, expressing deepest thanks, appreciation and gratitude to HM the King for his sincere noble feelings, as well as constant keenness to get reassured about his health, which, he said, had a positive impact on him, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect HM King Hamad and bless him with abundant health and happiness, as well as to preserve Bahrain, under his leadership so as to continue bringing about more achievements and progress for the best interests of the Bahraini people.

HRH Premier also expressed thanks and appreciation to HRH the Crown Prince for his kind visit, interest and noble feelings, wishing him abundant health and wellness.

HRH the Prime Minister expressed profound thanks, gratitude and appreciation to all citizens and residents for their feelings of love towards him and keenness to get reassured about his health, which, he said, confirms the distinctive values of loyalty and authenticity enjoyed by Bahrainis.

“Such immense emotions and sincere supplications are a source of pride and appreciation, and have their good impact on the soul. They embody the feelings of love and loyalty that bring all Bahrainis together,” HRH Premier said.

“We derive our strength and determination from the abundance of this love bestowed to us by the esteemed Bahraini citizens, whose prayers and feelings that emanate from their hearts find their way into our heart, and renew the bonds of love that unite us,” he added.

HRH the Prime Minister affirmed that the “Bahraini society has been and will always remain a role model for cohesion, solidarity and love. This is the solid foundation on which we rely in enhancing the nation’s progress and prosperity, as well as in building on the existing gains and development achievements in various sectors.”

“We are resolved to continue exerting more efforts that develop the nation and its people. We are confident that Bahrainis are capable of attaining more achievements that consolidate the status of their nation at various gatherings,” HRH Premier added.

HRH the Prime Minister expressed thanks and appreciation to leaders and senior officials of Arab, brotherly and friendly countries for their good feelings towards him and sincere supplications through constantly inquiring about his health, wishing them abundant health and wellness.