HM King witnessed children endurance race

Listen to this article now

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa followed the children endurance race, with the participation of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, and his children.

- Advertisement -

The race was held as part of the festival of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport, President of the General Sport Authority and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee.

The festival is being organised by Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation (BREEF) from January 6 to 8.

HM the King followed the captaincy of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa of the race with the participation of his children Shaikha Shaima bint Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Shaikh Hamad bin Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Shaikh Mohammed bin Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The race, which saw the participation of many jockeys from various local stables, was followed by Shaikh Hamdan bin Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

HM the King praised the prominent role of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa to preserve the kingdom’s equestrian sport heritage and develop it.

He affirmed steady development of the equestrian sport in Bahrain which earned the kingdom many achievements.





HM the King stressed the role of the endurance races in boosting confidence in the youngsters, praising HH Shaikh Nasser’s farsighted vision in providing the ideal climate for the children to take up the equestrian sports, particularly the endurance one.

HM the King lauded the efforts of BREEF President, Shaikh Isa bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, and the federation members and committees to ensure the best organisation of the endurance championships, wishing all participants every success in future races.



