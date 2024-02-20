HM King’s Cup Celebrates Equestrian Excellence and Royal Patronage

- Advertisement -

Under the esteemed Royal patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of Bahrain, the Kingdom’s dedication to equestrian sports was highlighted during the grand races of the HM the King Endurance Festival held recently. His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs and Honourary President of Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation (BREEF), along with His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee, graced the event with their presence. The festival featured prestigious competitions including a 160km international race and a 120km race for private stables, drawing the participation of equestrians and enthusiasts from various corners.

Reflecting on the event, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa expressed profound gratitude towards His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for his unwavering support of endurance races. He hailed the HM the King Endurance Festival as a cornerstone of local championships, providing a platform for equestrians to attain significant victories. Additionally, he extended appreciation to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for the government’s enduring vision and support of endurance sports.

His Highness also took a moment to congratulate the winners of each race, commending the Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation (BREEF) for their stellar organization of the festival. Furthermore, he, alongside His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, had the honor of crowning the champions of His Majesty the King’s International Endurance Cup.

In the 160km race, His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Faisal bin Rashid Al Khalifa of Team Victorious clinched the first place, with Mohammed Abdulsamad Al Bastaki of Al Ruood Team securing second place, and Michaela Supekova of Team Victorious securing third place. His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Faisal’s victory was well-deserved, clocking in at 6 hours, 35 minutes, and 47 seconds, narrowly edging out the competition.

In the 120km race for private stables, Nasser Hamad Al Qahtani of the RM Team claimed the first position, followed by Hamad Ismail Al Balushi of Ajyal Stables in second place, and Maha Ali Mohammed of Al Muharraq Equestrian Academy securing third place.