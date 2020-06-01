Monday, June 1, 2020
Youth Minister

HM King’s directives to honour sports icon praised by Youth Minister

Youth and Sports Affairs Minister, Ayman bin Tawfiq Al-Moayyad, has lauded His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s directives to rename the three sports halls located at the Isa Sports City after the late Shaikh Isa bin Rashid Al Khalifa, in recognition of his years-long dedication in serving the Kingdom Bahrain.

The youth minister said that the directives are in line with HM the King’s keenness to pay tribute to a national sports icon, and one of the pioneers who served the youth and sports movement in the kingdom, and at the regional and global levels, noting that the late Shaikh Isa bin Rashid Al Khalifa had a rich record of distinguished achievements.

He paid tribute to HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports Chairman, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, for his keenness to honour the sports icon, in recognition of the major role he had played in developing sports in Bahrain.

Previous article‘RCM’ Celebrates Eid with ‘Special Olympics Bahrain’
Next articleHRH Premier stresses support to national cadres

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports This Week

BRAVE Combat Federation will expand into professional boxing

The fastest-growing MMA organization in the world is set to take the world of boxing by storm. BRAVE Combat Federation has announced that, in...
Read more
Sports This Week

BREEF President Hails Decision to Postpone World Championship to Protect Participants’ Health

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has announced postponing the World Championship for a year after discussions through a video call with the Italian Equestrian...
Read more
Sports This Week

Second round of Tournaments by BOC eGaming Tournament with KHK eSports and Bahrain Comic Con takes place

Under the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Bahrain Olympic Committee Championship for electronic games in association with KHK...
Read more
Sports This Week

HH Shaikh Nasser’s Special team to Climb Mount Everest for assistance During “COVID-19”

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Royal Guard...
Read more
Sports This Week

Saudi launches Global Charity Tournament: Gamers without Borders

The Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports (SAFEIS) is set to organize "Gamers without Borders" tournament which brings together an elite of...
Read more
Sports This Week

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Orders Reformation of Coordination, Execution and Follow-up Committee

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of...
Read more

MOST READ

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad praises “Al-Sariya” Quiz Show success

PR This Week
HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) Chairman His Highness...
Read more
PR This Week

Bahrain India Society participates in the combat against COVID-19

The Board of Directors of Bahrain India Society participated in the combat against the coronavirus. Under the eminent  leadership of His Majesty the King, His...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Resumes Flights from Pakistan

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, confirms the return of operations out of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan starting from...
PR This Week

‘RCM’ Celebrates Eid with ‘Special Olympics Bahrain’

Reaffirming on its unwavering support to charitable centers and initiatives in the Kingdom of Bahraini, and out of its keenness to share the joy...
Inside Bahrain

HRH Premier stresses support to national cadres

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa affirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain has taken proactive steps to deal with...
Inside Bahrain

HRH Premier: Bahrain’s successful experience in facing pandemic will be recorded in history

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has extended heartfelt congratulations to the citizens and residents on Eid Al-Fitr, wishing...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s Visionary Implementation of Robots to Combat COVID-19

As a visionary step, Bahrain has introduced robots for the assistance of COVID-19 patients. H.E Fatima A.Wahid Al Ahmed Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and...
Inside Bahrain

Justice Minister stresses compliance to precautionary measures

Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Khalifa stressed the necessity of performing the Friday prayers in accordance with the mandatory...
Inside Bahrain

RHF and iGA Launch Registration Service for those entitled for support from the “Feena Khair” Campaign via Bahrain.bh

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected all of us in different ways, some more severely than others. To help the Bahraini Community  overcome...
Inside Bahrain

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation’s ‘100 Laptops’ initiative achieves tremendous success

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation has announced the success of its "100 Laptops" initiative after it contributed to providing 162 laptops for students, exceeding its initial...
PR This Week

INJAZ Bahrain offers educational programs online amid Covid-19 outbreak

INJAZ Bahrain has recently launched a series of programs online, in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Bahrain. The online programs,...
PR This Week

Gulf Air imports more than 80 tons of medical supplies in May

In response to national COVID-19 mitigation efforts, Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has successfully imported 82 tons of medical...
Sports This Week

HM King’s directives to honour sports icon praised by Youth Minister

Youth and Sports Affairs Minister, Ayman bin Tawfiq Al-Moayyad, has lauded His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s directives to rename the three...
Inside Bahrain

Minister highlights Bahrain’s efforts to fight smoking, preserve public health

Health Minister, Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh, has said that the World No Tobacco Day provides an opportunity for Bahrain to promote social awareness on...
Inside Bahrain

Labour Ministry launches electronic employment service

The Labour and Social Development Ministry has announced the launch of the electronic employment procedures as of Monday, noting that job-seekers are now provided...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
AlMabarrah AlKhalifia "100 Laptops" Initiative

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation’s ‘100 Laptops’ initiative achieves tremendous success

HRH Premier support National Cadres

HRH Premier stresses support to national cadres

RCM Eid Celebration with Special Olympics Bahrain

‘RCM’ Celebrates Eid with ‘Special Olympics Bahrain’

Bahrain Indian Society

Bahrain India Society participates in the combat against COVID-19