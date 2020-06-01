HM King’s directives to honour sports icon praised by Youth Minister

Youth and Sports Affairs Minister, Ayman bin Tawfiq Al-Moayyad, has lauded His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s directives to rename the three sports halls located at the Isa Sports City after the late Shaikh Isa bin Rashid Al Khalifa, in recognition of his years-long dedication in serving the Kingdom Bahrain.

The youth minister said that the directives are in line with HM the King’s keenness to pay tribute to a national sports icon, and one of the pioneers who served the youth and sports movement in the kingdom, and at the regional and global levels, noting that the late Shaikh Isa bin Rashid Al Khalifa had a rich record of distinguished achievements.

He paid tribute to HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports Chairman, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, for his keenness to honour the sports icon, in recognition of the major role he had played in developing sports in Bahrain.