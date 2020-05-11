Monday, May 11, 2020
HM King National Efforts

HM the King hails national efforts to serve Bahrain

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa has today received at Al-Safriya Palace National Guard President General His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al-Khalifa and National Security Agency Chief Lieutenant General Adel bin Khalifa Al-Fadhel, who were accompanied by National Guard Director of Staff Major-General Shaikh Abdulaziz bin Saud Al-Khalifa.

They congratulated HM the King on the holy month of Ramadan, praying to Allah the Almighty to bless him with good health and happiness and the Kingdom of Bahrain and its loyal people with further progress and prosperity.

HM the King exchanged Ramadan greetings, wishing all many happy returns. He lauded the efforts exerted by the National Guard Chief, which contributed to enhancing this military milestone’s readiness.

He commended the National Guard’s servicemen, hailing their solidarity and joint work with the Bahrain Defence Force, the Ministry of Interior and the National Security Agency to fulfill their duties in defending the nation and protecting its security, stability and achievements.

HM the King praised the advanced level attained by the National Guard’s units, regarding training, combat readiness and preparadness to anwser the call of duty, wishing servicemen success in serving the nation.

HM the King hailed the dedicated efforts exerted by the National Security Agency chief and all its affiliates in serving the nation and protecting its security, stability and achievements on all levels. He took pride in Bahrainis’ cohesion, fraternity, solidarity, awareness and collective responsibility in serving the nation.

 

