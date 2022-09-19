HM the King offers condolences over the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II

- Advertisement -

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, offered heartfelt condolences to HM King Charles III, King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland at Buckingham Palace, over the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth.

- Advertisement -

HM the King also offered condolences to the Royal Family, the Government and People of Britain and wished late Queen Elizabeth II mercy and forgiveness, and HM King Charles III, the Royal Family and friendly British people solace and fortitude, stressing Bahrain’s support to the UK leadership and people in this painful loss.

HM the King paid homage to the late monarch, recalling her distinguished efforts in strengthening solid historical relations between the two royal families in the two friendly countries and bolstering bilateral relations and the deep-rooted Bahraini-British friendship ties, spanning over the years.

Late HM Queen Elizabeth II played a major role in building and developing bilateral relations, constantly keen on advancing and expanding joint relations between the two friendly countries, he said.

HM the King stressed that the Kingdom of Bahrain, leadership and people, who are deeply afflicted by this great loss, will continue to remember with pride and honor the eternal and honorable stances of the deceased towards the Kingdom of Bahrain. He recalled longstanding friendship and solid ties binding the late monarch with the Kingdom of Bahrain.

HM the King expressed pride in the late monarch’s charitable path in the service of her country, its development, the well-being of its people, and the consolidation of the UK’s relations with allied and friendly countries, which have enhanced the prestigious standing enjoyed by the United Kingdom in the international arena, as HM led her country for decades with great wisdom.

“The whole world has lost with the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II a great leader who will be immortalised by history and a role model in wisdom, statesmanship, love, peace and tolerance”, he said.

“All the world recalls today the deep impact and great deeds that she made throughout her reign, as she had honorable historical stances and pioneering initiatives in the service of humanity and humanitarian issues”, he added.

HM the King hailed the deceased’s contributions to strengthening security and peace, advancing sustainable development paths at the global level, and promoting the values and principles of coexistence and human tolerance, which earned her a great prestige and appreciation and the respect of the world leaders and peoples”, he added. Respect for the leaders and peoples of all the world.

He expressed his pride in the depth of the strategic relations and the close partnership binding the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UK, noting the long-standing history of coordination and fruitful cooperation in various fields.

HM the King vowed to continue working with HM King Charles III to support and develop these distinguished relations for the good and prosperity of the the two friendly peoples

HM the King wished HM King Charles II good health, happiness, success and continued progress in the footsteps of HM Queen Elizabeth II to lead the UK towards further progress, advancement and development and to enhance the pioneering role and prestige that it assumed on the international arena and whose foundations were laid by the late Queen.

For his part, HM King Charles III expressed his thanks and gratitude to HM the King for his heartfelt condolences and sympathy and for the good and noble sentiments that reflect deep-rooted historical ties, wishing HM the King abundant health and happiness.