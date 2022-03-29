Homes r Us Opens its Latest Store in Sehla

Listen to this article now

Homes r Us, the region’s home-grown furnishing and décor brand, recently opened up its latest store in Sehla, at the heart of the Kingdom’s furniture market. Boasting an inspiring shopping experience, the new store offers customers across Bahrain a one-stop solution for all their home needs, with over 8000 new decorative home accessories and pieces on display.

- Advertisement -

Spanning over 60,000 square feet, Homes r Us aims to provide customers with a pleasant and seamless shopping experience, offering a curated selection of furniture and home accessories to fit the diverse needs of customers/homeowners.

The new store is set to unveil a special Ramadan collection; featuring classic, bold and unconventional designs and pieces, which have been curated to enable customers to redecorate their kitchen, living room, and dining spaces to celebrate the spirit of the Holy month.

Home shoppers will also be able to utilize the Home Design services and make their dream home into a reality.

With over 25 stores spanning across the Middle East, Homes r Us has been transforming homes and fulfilling the visions of homemakers since 2003. A complete lifestyle destination, Homes r Us showcases a wide range of furniture, home décor, furnishings and accessories.