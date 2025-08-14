Hongqi – Where Luxury and Elegance Converge

Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of HONGQI luxury cars in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is delighted to announce an exciting offer on two of its popular models, the HS3 and Ousado. This new limited-time promotion grants customers an exceptional car-owning experience with unbeatable value.

Armed with cutting-edge technology, premium interiors, and impressive performance, the HONGQI vehicles embody prestige and reliability. The HONGQI HS3 is a sophisticated compact SUV, distinguished by its sleek design and advanced features, providing urban agility. The model is now available starting from just BD 10,499, on-road. Meanwhile, the HONGQI Ousado, is a dynamic and stylish sedan, offering a perfect fusion of luxury and sport, now available from only BD 9,999, on-road.

In addition to the attractive pricing, Zayani Motors is offering a Special Finance Scheme to make luxury driving more accessible than ever. Customers can benefit from flexible payment plans tailored to suit their financial preferences, making it easier than ever to drive home their dream HONGQI.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rizwan Tariq, General Manager of Zayani Motors, stated, “At Zayani Motors, we are keen to roll out offers that resonate with our customers’ aspirations and enhance their car ownership experience. These exceptional models embody our commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and advanced technology to automotive enthusiasts in Bahrain.”

Prospective buyers are invited to visit the Zayani Motors showroom to explore these models firsthand and take advantage of this exclusive offer. To get in touch with HONGQI Bahrain – Zayani Motors today, call 17703703 or visit www.hongqi-bahrain.com for more information. Follow @hongqi.bh on Instagram and Facebook, or @Hongqi_Bh on X, for the latest news and updates. Terms and Conditions apply.