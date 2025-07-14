HONOR OF KINGS WORLD CUP KICKS OFF ON JULY 15TH

Honor of Kings is excited to share the details for the highly anticipated Honor of Kings World Cup (KWC), which is set to kick off on July 15th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the Esports World Cup 2025. The KWC will bring together the best teams from across the world to compete for a $3,000,000 prize pool. For the first time, two KPL teams were invited to the KWC with this year’s tournament featuring the KPL Spring Season champion and the ACL champion, promising more exciting match-ups.

KWC Key Visuals

Tournament Structure and Schedule

Since the introduction of the Global Ban&Pick to Honor of Kings in 2025, regional leagues have delivered a wave of unforgettable moments, from Game 7 showdowns to underdog triumphs. This innovative drafting format has raised the stakes and added a new layer of strategic depth to every match. Fans can look forward to even more exciting clashes as Global Ban&Pick returns for the Honor of Kings World Cup.

Group Stage – July 15–19

The group stage will see the 16 teams divided into four groups of four. Teams will take part in a double-elimination with a Bo3 format. The four group winners will advance to the Group Kings, and the four runners-up will battle it out in the Last Chance.

Group A:

Blacklist International

BOOM Esports

Gen.G Esports

Paws Gaming

Group B:

Alpha7 Esports

Dominator Esports

Loops

Team Vitality

Group C:

Black Shrew Esports

Kagendra

Nova Esports

Twisted Minds

Group D:

ACT Esports Club

Alpha Gaming

Nongshim Redforce

OG Esports

Group Kings & Last Chance – July 20

The Last Chance will see the four Group Stage runners-up play in two matches and play a single Bo5s. The matches will be predetermined by the following format: A2 vs B2 and C2 vs D2, with the winners of each match qualifying for the Playoffs.

The Group Kings will see the four Group Stage winners play in two matches and play a single Bo3 with A1 vs B1 and C1 vs D1. The winners will be placed in the playoffs pool 1, and the losers will be placed in the Pool 2 with the other 2 teams qualified for Last Chance.

Playoffs – July 23–26

The playoffs will see eight teams compete in a Single-elimination bracket. Teams will include those who have competed through the Group Kings and Last Chance, as well as two directly qualified KPL teams: AG.AL and TT Global. The Grand Finals will then be held on July 26, featuring a best-of-7 series with the high-stakes “Ultimate Battle” draft mode.

In-Game Events

This KWC introduces a variety of in-game events including the debut of the first esports tournament-themed Honor Pass. From June 24 to August 28, players can claim the Elite Pass for free. By completing missions players earn experience to level up and unlock rewards. At Level 1, players receive the Nuwa–Syzygy Moonlight skin, and reaching Level 80 grants the exclusive Alessio KWC skin. Additional activities include team support voting, and match prediction quizzes.

Players To Watch

As the world’s top teams clash on the global stage, fierce rivalries and high stakes promise unforgettable moments. All eyes will be on key players expected to rise to the occasion. Ten players are spotlighted to watch this tournament.