HONOR OF KINGS WORLD CUP KICKS OFF ON JULY 15TH

Honor of Kings is excited to share the details for the highly anticipated Honor of Kings World Cup (KWC), which is set to kick off on July 15th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the Esports World Cup 2025. The KWC will bring together the best teams from across the world to compete for a $3,000,000 prize pool. For the first time, two KPL teams were invited to the KWC with this year’s tournament featuring the KPL Spring Season champion and the ACL champion, promising more exciting match-ups.
Tournament Structure and Schedule
Since the introduction of the Global Ban&Pick to Honor of Kings in 2025, regional leagues have delivered a wave of unforgettable moments, from Game 7 showdowns to underdog triumphs. This innovative drafting format has raised the stakes and added a new layer of strategic depth to every match. Fans can look forward to even more exciting clashes as Global Ban&Pick returns for the Honor of Kings World Cup.
Group Stage – July 15–19
The group stage will see the 16 teams divided into four groups of four. Teams will take part in a double-elimination with a Bo3 format. The four group winners will advance to the Group Kings, and the four runners-up will battle it out in the Last Chance.
Group A:
- Blacklist International
- BOOM Esports
- Gen.G Esports
- Paws Gaming
Group B:
- Alpha7 Esports
- Dominator Esports
- Loops
- Team Vitality
Group C:
- Black Shrew Esports
- Kagendra
- Nova Esports
- Twisted Minds
Group D:
- ACT Esports Club
- Alpha Gaming
- Nongshim Redforce
- OG Esports
Group Kings & Last Chance – July 20
The Last Chance will see the four Group Stage runners-up play in two matches and play a single Bo5s. The matches will be predetermined by the following format: A2 vs B2 and C2 vs D2, with the winners of each match qualifying for the Playoffs.
The Group Kings will see the four Group Stage winners play in two matches and play a single Bo3 with A1 vs B1 and C1 vs D1. The winners will be placed in the playoffs pool 1, and the losers will be placed in the Pool 2 with the other 2 teams qualified for Last Chance.
Playoffs – July 23–26
The playoffs will see eight teams compete in a Single-elimination bracket. Teams will include those who have competed through the Group Kings and Last Chance, as well as two directly qualified KPL teams: AG.AL and TT Global. The Grand Finals will then be held on July 26, featuring a best-of-7 series with the high-stakes “Ultimate Battle” draft mode.
In-Game Events
This KWC introduces a variety of in-game events including the debut of the first esports tournament-themed Honor Pass. From June 24 to August 28, players can claim the Elite Pass for free. By completing missions players earn experience to level up and unlock rewards. At Level 1, players receive the Nuwa–Syzygy Moonlight skin, and reaching Level 80 grants the exclusive Alessio KWC skin. Additional activities include team support voting, and match prediction quizzes.
Players To Watch
As the world’s top teams clash on the global stage, fierce rivalries and high stakes promise unforgettable moments. All eyes will be on key players expected to rise to the occasion. Ten players are spotlighted to watch this tournament.
|No.
|Player Name
|Role
|Team name
|Iconic Hero
|1
|BLCK.Juschie
|Jungle
|Blacklist International
|Luna, Pei, Lam
|2
|BOOM.Karlll
|Jungle
|BOOM Esports
|Luna, Jing, Lam
|3
|KAGE.Senkoo
|Mid
|KAGENDRA
|Mai Shiranui, Gan & Mo, Princess Frost
|4
|VIT.ZhanQ
|Jungle
|Team Vitality
|Jing, Ata, Dian Wei, Wukong
|5
|DMT.JerL
|Mid
|Dominator Esports
|Mai Shiranui, Yixing, Shangguan
|6
|NOVA.Xuan
|Clash
|Nova Esports
|Guan Yu, Dharma, Mayene
|7
|BSE.MusangKing
|Jungle
|Black Shrew Esport
|Pei, Jing, Luna
|8
|OG.KEKE
|Clash
|Team OG
|Mulan, Guan Yu, Charlotte
|9
|A7. Dani
|Jungle
|Alpha7 Esports
|Augran, Musashi, Heino
|10
|NS.FEY
|Roam
|Nongshim RedForce
|Zhangfei, Sunbin, Dyadia