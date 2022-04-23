How to conquer your tasks during Ramadan with HUAWEI MatePad?

Listen to this article now

How can you take on your tasks this Ramadan in an efficient manner? Huawei’s newest and all-rounded mid-range tablet – the HUAWEI MatePad powered by HarmonyOS. The tablet is compatible with the HUAWEI M-Pencil Package (2nd generation) and offers multiple smart ways to get tasks done with cool futuristic Super Device features in addition to a powerful battery and an outstanding video conference experience.

- Advertisement -

How is the screen and sound like on the HUAWEI MatePad?

Mesmerising. The HUAWEI MatePad comes with a 10.4-inch 2K HUAWEI FullView Display with an impressive 84% screen-to-body ratio, which allows you to fully immerse your senses with no distractions. The slim bezels not only provide a more balanced look, but also naturally directs your attention to what is being displayed. The tablet only weighs 450 grams making it light to carry and also providing you with a more comfortable grip. Moreover, the screen is vouched for by dual TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free certifications, which minimises the screen’s impact on your eyes. If you are working on the run or watching your favourite Ramadan series, then MatePad display will excel your experience.

How about the audio sound, how good is it? The HUAWEI MatePad comes with a quad-channel, quad-speaker sound system that has been professionally tuned by Harman Kardon to provide you with an ultimate cinema-grade multimedia experience.

Can I get creative with how I accomplish tasks on the HUAWEI MatePad?

Yes, you certainly can! For starters, the HUAWEI MatePad comes with the second-gen HUAWEI M-Pencil Package[1], bringing you a more realistic writing experience[2], so whether you are sketching, drawing or simply taking notes with the aid of this stylus you can unleash your creative mind. Not just that, the stylus offers system-level capabilities including HUAWEI FreeScript, Annotate and Take snippet, making handwriting input fun, efficient and convenient. There is also a keyboard, which is so much efficient when typing. The HUAWEI Smart Keyboard supports Bluetooth connectivity with 1.3mm key travel, which offers a comfortable and responsive typing experience, even when typing with two hands for a longer period.

Moreover, you can work on multiple tasks simultaneously. The HUAWEI MatePad features the Multi-Window and App Multiplier functions. The Multi-Window makes operation easier with opening up to 4 windows of different apps simultaneously while the App Multiplier splits a screen of the same app into two allowing you to work on two tasks separately at the same time, which effectively utilises the large screen of the tablet.

Can I connect my tablet with my phone or my laptop and use the two at one?

This is very much possible thanks to the Super Devices features that comes with the tablet.

The new HUAWEI MatePad supports Tablet-PC Multi-screen Collaboration capabilities which contain three modes; Mirror Mode, Extend Mode and Collaborate Mode. In Mirror Mode, the laptop’s screen is mirrored to the tablet display, allowing users to directly work on files and documents, or draw/sketch on their laptop with the stylus of the HUAWEI MatePad just as professional designers would. Then there is Extend Mode, which transforms the HUAWEI MatePad into a second screen, providing extra screen space to display more content, great for online shopping, or when browsing the Internet with so many items to explore!

Additionally, the innovative Collaborate Mode enables cross-platform interactions, allowing users to transfer content such as text, images and documents between connected devices with a simple drag and drop! Tearing down the boundaries that separate tablets, smartphones and laptops, Multi-screen Collaboration enriches and elevates what you could possibly do with the new HUAWEI MatePad and other connected devices, empowering users and letting them become more productive and creative than ever.

The all-rounded tablet also supports seamless connectivity between tablet and smartphone thanks to Multi-Screen Collaboration. Multi-screen Collaboration enables simple drag-and-drop file transfers between smartphones and tablets. Peripheral sharing lets users type on the smartphone using the tablet’s keyboard and screen, play music saved on the smartphone with the tablet’s speakers and more. This solution also makes it possible for users to pick up calls or respond to text messages directly from the tablet, facilitating a seamless multi-device experience.

How about the battery and charging speeds?

For all those videos, content editing and conference calls you will need a battery with sufficient power to last you through your day. Additionally, you will also need a tablet that does not take lots of time to charge. The HUAWEI MatePad has a 7250mAh battery can remain on standby for up to 28 days[3] and up to 12 hours of continuous local 1080p HD video playback. In addition, this mid-range tablet supports 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge, requiring only 2.5 hours for a full charge.

Can I download the apps that I need and the games that I want?

The HUAWEI MatePad offers a smart and seamless experience. The trusted, innovative and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI MatePad, where you can download a wide range of high-quality apps fit for your everyday activity and Ramadan favorite apps.

[1] Available only on LTE models

[2] Requires using the HUAWEI M-Pencil charger to complete pairing between the stylus and HUAWEI MatePad before using the stylus for handwriting feature.

[3] The is obtained from Huawei laboratory and for reference only. Actual battery life may vary by conditions and usage